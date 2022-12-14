Alice Marie Vincent

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, Dec. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Traub officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Alice was born March 28, 1943 in Owosso, the daughter of Clifford and Juanita Hudson.
She was in the graduating class of 1961 from Owosso High School.
Alice enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, knitting/crocheting and painting Christmas ornaments. Most enjoyable were the times spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice worked at GM for 20 years.
Alice is survived by her children Roger (Nancy) Vincent, Sheryl (Mike) Richardson and Sally Vincent; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Gary (Linda) Hudson; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son Richard Vincent, sister Sue Rubelman and brother-in-law Larry Rubelman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.