Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
Private funeral service will take place Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.
Michael was born Feb. 27, 1958, in Pontiac, to Lloyd and Violet June (Blount) Soldan. He graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1976 and spent his life working for Grand Trunk Railroad.
On Dec. 20, 1980, Michael married Beth Ann Fox at the Corunna United Methodist Church. Michael was a devoted family man, he enjoyed spending his days watching his children and grandchildren grow. He enjoyed Michigan State University football, camping, western movies, history and working on cars. Michael loved his job on the railroad until an accident forced him into early retirement.
Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beth; their children Lisa (Robert) Tessman, Laura Soldan (Buddy Dewitt), Lesley Soldan (Brandon Fields), Elizabeth Soldan (Chris Ruhl), Michael (Mickel) Soldan, Allison Glisch and Nick Glisch; 21 cherished grandchildren; and siblings Evelyn Fox, Kimberly Bates, Katherine Case and Phillip Soldan.
He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Floyd, Edward and Brenda.
Memorial contributions in Michaels name are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
