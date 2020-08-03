Age 84, of Perry, passed away at Sparrow Health System in Lansing Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A private family burial will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry. A public memorial service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Shirley was born April 1, 1936, in New Lothrop, to Orville and Francis Josephine (Lacina) McKone. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1954 and, on Aug. 4, 1956, she married William G. West at the Perry Church of the Nazarene.
Shirley spent her life as a dispatcher for emergency services; she was the last dispatcher in Michigan to dispatch from her home. Shirley enjoyed Bingo and puzzles, was a babysitter for many years and loved time spent with her family. She was also an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Perry.
Shirley is survived by her sons William (Lisa) West, Michael (Faith) West and Christopher (Lisa) West; grandchildren Geremy (Peris) West, Amanda (Noah) Hardwick, Jennifer (Scott) Klein, Catherine (Tim) Maxwell and Cameron West; her four great-grandchildren; and her sister Nancy Cox.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William, sister Marlene Tresscot, and brothers Jimmy and Larry.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3333 W. Britton Road, Perry, MI48872.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.