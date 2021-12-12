Mary Jane Schoendorf

Age 93, of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ovid, with the Rev. Fr. Anthony Brooks presiding. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
Mary Jane was born and raised on the family farm in Pewamo on March 22, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Amelia “Nettie” (Schneider) Trierweiler. She graduated from Westphalia High School with the class of 1945. She married Eugene Carl “Gene” Schoendorf on Sept. 7, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westphalia. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage prior to his passing on Dec. 19, 2020. Mary Jane and Gene met in Houghton Lake at a dance hall.
As a homemaker, Mary Jane raised their three children and Elsie truly became her home. She was involved in many community activities, including the Women’s Literary Club; she was an election official for decades of local elections and helped in the formation of the DDA in Elsie. She was the St. Cyril’s Altar Society Treasurer for 50+ years. Mary Jane was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. When she wasn’t busy with her family and the family business-Gene’s IGA, she enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and was a season ticket holder to Michigan State University Hockey. Mary
Jane was a genuine person and a friend to many.
She is survived by her children Stacy and Tom Doubrava of Elsie; Scott and Cindy Schoendorf of Laingsburg; Sarah and Ron Maynard of Elsie; seven grandchildren Kyle and Bryce Doubrava, Ryan (Amber) Schoendorf, Riley (Jake) Hicks, and Molly, Ben, and Tori Maynard; great-granddaughter Blakely Schoendorf; sisters Kay Huston and Marilyn (Bernard) Thelen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, and siblings Joan, Ernestine, Matt, Jean and Carolyn.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.