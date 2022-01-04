Age 51, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, with the Rev. Audie Clairmont officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Scott was born in Lansing May 30, 1970, the son of Norman and Janice (Schray) Roy. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1989.
Scott loved his family, especially the kids. He enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. He loved people and had many friends. He enjoyed his coffee and telling everyone about it. He liked to go camping and drive his Jeep. Scott loved life and cherished every moment. Every morning he would greet the world: “Good Morning, Peeps!”
Scott is survived by his mother Janice Roy; children Brandie (John) Edmonds, Jordan (Ali Walton) Roy and Max Vincent; and grandchildren Ethan, Lilyana, Melody, Chloe, Samara, Vincent and Xavier. He is also survived by siblings Valarie (Bonnie) Patrick, Tom (Kim) Roy and Chris (Eddie) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother-in-law Rich Micka.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
