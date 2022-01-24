Betty M. Erickson

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at The Meadows, under the care of the Memorial Healthcare Hospice. She joins her departed loved ones in heaven, along with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at GracePointe Wesleyan Church, with the Rev. Wes Coffey officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan, 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Betty was born March 11, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of James and Amelia (Kemp) Taylor.
She graduated from North High School in Des Moines and attended Owosso Bible College.
Betty retired from Owosso Public Schools and was a member of Owosso GracePointe Wesleyan Church.
She married Eugene R. Erickson in Des Moines on Aug. 21, 1954.
Betty began her career working in the banking industry in Des Moines. She came to Michigan to attend school and work as the secretary to the president of Owosso Bible College. She then worked as a secretary at the Michigan State University Exchange Office and concluded her career as the secretary at Washington Elementary School, retiring after 21 years.
Betty is survived by her husband Eugene R. Erickson; sons Mark B. (Kathryn Pettit) of Owosso and Michael J. (Pamela Shifter) of Howell; grandchildren Sarah (Paul) Scoby of Mt. Pleasant, Mary (Brandon) Wagner of Owosso, Courtney Erickson of Denver, Colorado, Holly (Chris) Fox of Conroe, Texas, Kelsey Erickson of Lansing and Jamie Erickson of Jackson; great-grandchildren Brenton and Anna Scoby, Kyler and Camden Wagner and Jordy Fox; nieces and nephews James Elmore, Robert Elmore, Margijon Strin, Sally Fisher, Sharon Smith, Judy Kapolka, Sheryl Markensen, John Huchinson, Sam Huchinson, Rebecka Dent; and loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by brothers John Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Samual Taylor and Gerald Taylor; sisters Lavonne Hayes, Atha Elmore, Hulda Isenour and Mary Nesler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to GracePointe Wesleyan Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
