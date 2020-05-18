Age 85, of Durand, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Olive Branch Assisted Living.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Nora and Herb will be buried together within the wall at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Nora Belle Cook was born Jan. 11, 1935, in McGirk, Missouri, a daughter of Murrell and Hazel Cook. She was raised by her grandparents, Elisha and Isabelle Harrington.
In 1953, she married Herbert Eschendal. He preceded her in death in 2018. Nora was a devoted wife of 65 years and a great mom to two girls. Raised by grandparents who taught her how to cook, rivaling the best, her pinches, dashes and “a little of this” created an amazing strawberry rhubarb pie, southern biscuits and gravy, and any possible dessert you could ask for.
Another amazing fact about Nora, after her girls married and left the home, she returned to the workforce and never cashed her paychecks until her retirement. How many of us can say we did that these days?
Nora is survived by her daughters Linda (Terry) Socia and Susan (Jim) Grohowski; grandchildren Renee, Cory, Aaron, Nicholas, James and Casey; great-grandchildren Hannah, Fawn, Carson, Braylon, Stella, Eva and Kai; and siblings Marie Higgins, Joyce Guilky and Harry Trusler.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Eschendal; and siblings Marian Cook, Robert Cook and Leslie (Jeep) Trusler.
Nora has reunited with all her lost loved ones who went before her. You can be sure there is a lively card game of “screw your neighbor” going on already. She will be greatly missed until we meet again.
In light of the only pandemic we have seen in our lifetime, please send memorial contributions to Grace Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
