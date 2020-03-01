Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare Long Term Care.
A private family service has taken place.
Bertha was born May 30, 1926, in St. Johns; the daughter of Martin and Anna Bondy.
Bertha married Louis Charles Koppa June 8, 1942; he predeceased her in 2012.
She was employed through the years at A.G. Redmond, D.M. Christan — making pies and pastries — and retired from Universal Electric.
She was active with Shiawassee 4-H and was a life member of the Corunna VFW Auxiliary. Bertha enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing, cooking, gardening, shopping and taking walks in the woods.
Bertha is survived by her children Don (Sue) Koppa of Traverse City, Sharon Hilton of Owosso and Dean (Doreen) Koppa of Owosso; grandchildren Pete (Sarah) Hilton of Los Angeles, California, Leeann Hilton of Owosso, Paul (Andrea) Koppa of Owosso, Shelly (Brian) Coleff of Mississippi and Geri (Ralph) Laycock of Traverse City; and great-grandchildren Ian and Ava Koppa, and Justin and Megan Coleff.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
