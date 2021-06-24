Age 87, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
He was born May 17, 1934, in Durand, son of Richard and Delta (Scheller) Conrad.
On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Arbutus M. Krueger, who survives. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a self-employed farmer, a member of the American Legion Post 131 of Munising and a member of VFW Post 2272 of Durand.
He was an Eagle Scouts adviser, avid bowler, and enjoyed fishing and hunting camp with friends. He was a Durand-Vernon Area ambulance driver and attendant for 25 years.
He is also survived by his children Sandra Conrad of Diamondale, Richele (Timothy) Toomey of Charlotte, Sheri (Jason) Burgess of Leslie and Richard (Lynn) Conrad of Paulding, Ohio; grandchildren Chelsea, Sheradin, K.C., Jay, Logan and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren Liam, Clayton, Quin and Alaska.
He was preceded in death by daughter Cindy Lee Conrad, grandson Jason Higbee and great-granddaughter Laken Bennett.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Durand VFW or American Legion Post 131.
Friends may share fond memories at denherderfh.com.
The Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.
