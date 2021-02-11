Age 79, of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home (not COVID-19 related).
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with the Rev. David Jenuwine and Mr. Thomas J. Bradley officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. A prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Joseph was born in Elsie Dec. 3, 1941, the son of Joseph Frank and Mildred Ann (Fornusek) Houska. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1959. Joe married Joyce Marie Thelen April 23, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns.
Joe was a lifelong farmer. He started farming at 11 years old and worked until the day he passed. He enjoyed all hunting, but especially deer hunting.
Joe loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked playing his accordion and gardening. Joe was a volunteer for the Elsie Ambulance Service for many years, and a lifetime member of the ZCBJ Lodge, Bannister.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Houska of Elsie; children Joe III and Kristy Houska of Elsie, Jan and Todd Gulick of Grand Ledge, Julie and Russ Smith of Elsie, and Jeff and Carrie Houska of Elsie; grandchildren Jensen and Zack Schmidt, Wesley Houska and Fisher “David” Houska, Jackie and Matt Harris, Adam Gulick, Robbie Klco and fiancee Abby Brenz, Jeffrey and Kelsey Houska, Justin Houska and fiancee Destinee Rice, and Jamie Houska; great-grandchildren Connor Harris, baby boy Harris on the way, and Elliot Schmidt, and baby Houska on the way; brother John and Rosemary Houska of Elsie; in-laws Carlene and Jerry Smith, Diane and John Kusnier (lifelong best friend), Mary Jane Feldpausch, Donna Seay, Eileen Schneider, Judy and Bruce Cameron, and Lynn and Janet Thelen; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded by his parents; mother and father-in-law Laurene and Carl Thelen; and in-laws Ron Schneider, Dale Feldpausch, and John Seay.
Memorials may be made to WOES Radio or to Elsie Fire and Rescue. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
