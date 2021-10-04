Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Judy was born May 25, 1943, in Owosso, the daughter of Victor and Helen (Hagan) Zachar.
She graduated from St. Paul High School and attended Lansing Community College.
Judy loved her shopping trips to the Detroit-area shopping centers, estate sales and any time she could get a deal. Also enjoyed her time at water aerobics and playing cards.
She had a wonderful life with her husband and dreamed of going home to heaven with Jesus on her right and her husband David on her left.
She married David Lewis at St. Paul in Owosso Aug. 25, 1965.
Judy worked at Mitchell-Bentley Corporation for 10 years in the accounting department, eight years as a secretary at Ann Arbor Railroad and Memorial Healthcare in patient registration for 25 years.
Judy is survived by her sons Brad Lewis and Kevin (Sara) Lewis; grandchildren Hunter and Madison; and siblings Bob Zachar, Maryann (Tom) Lepley and Janice (Chuck) Suchnek.
She was predeceased by her father Victor A. Zachar, mother Helen L. Zachar and husband David James Lewis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St Joseph Catholic or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
