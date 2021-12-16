Age 71, of Petoskey, passed away at home, in the loving arms of his wife, surrounded by his children, and listening to his favorite music Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Born in Detroit on May 26, 1950. He was the son of Robert and Hilda Seidler. The family settled in Owosso in 1965. Karl was a 1968 graduate of Owosso High School and a 1979 graduate of North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, with a degree in nursing.
Karl worked at Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey until 1998 and at Bay Bluffs Care Facility in Harbor Springs until 2011, when he retired after being diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia. He worked the midnight shift.
He was a fun, easygoing, and compassionate nurse who would take extra time with patients even if it was just enjoying a cup of coffee with them or holding their hand while watching a basketball game.
He enjoyed listening to music, gardening and farming, reading, traveling and spending time with his girls. He will be remembered for his loud, infectious laugh that no one will forget.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughters Emily (Matt) Seidler of Levering, Elaine (Luke) Seidler of Harbor Springs and Natalie, Karli and Allison of Petoskey; sisters Kay (Dan) Milbrandt of Pellston, Karen (Randy) Conat of Flushing and Janice (Albert) Bender, of Port Austin; sisters-in-law Leah Kozlowski and Shannon Busby of Petoskey; his mother and father-in-law Richard and Ruth Kozlowski of Petoskey; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Hilda Seidler.
A celebration of Karl’s life will be held in the spring. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey.
Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Blissful Home Care, blissfulhomecare@outlook.com, for the Seidler girls. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at gaylordfuneralhome.com.
