Born in Ypsilanti, to Claudia and Eunice Martin, passed away July 17, 2020.
Stephen served in the Air Force and graduated college with honors and an associate’s degree in computerized drafting.
Stephen was preceded in death by both parents and his daughter Victoria.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife Anne; his sisters Elsie (Terry) Littlejohn, Shirlee (Allen) Meeks, Jerilyn Parker, Elaine (Roger) Moss, Tamara Jackson, and Lisa (Ted) Woodworth; his children Michael, Joel, Serena, Carolyn, Erin, Rebekka and bonus children Diana Fritts, Katherine Foland, Christopher Vondra, Katrina Vondra, Robert Vondra and Brandon Vondra; along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and extended family members.
No service or funeral are planned. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
