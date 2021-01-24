Age 95, formerly of Chesaning, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at her residence.
Gene was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Shepherd, to George and Ella (Tomlinson) Foglesong. She had attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Chesaning.
Gene was married for more than 60 years to dear husband Elton Johnston. Together they raised their family in Chesaning.
She was the loving mother of Roger (Beth) Johnston of Frankfort, Rita (Randy) Berndt of Owosso, Gail (Glenn) Currin of Bloomfield Hills,Keith (Mary) Johnston of Frankfort and Jill Johnston of Chesaning.
She will be missed by her grandchildren Todd Johnston, Polly Johnston, Amber (Courtney Smith) Berndt, Mark (Amanda) Berndt, Laura (Kelhem) Salter, Lindsey Currin, Alex Currin, Garrett Johnston and Blake Johnston; great-grandchildren Emersen and Ellery Berndt, Sarah and Zachary Johnston, Maya Salter, and Jerrod and Maicyn Berndt; and by the loving family of brothers and sisters-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Dewayne and Frank Foglesong, daughter in-law Janet Johnston, and beloved husband Elton.
Gene was an avid gardener and bird watcher, having grown up on a farm. She was caring, devoted and kind. She will be remembered for her loving nature, sly wit and sense of humor.
The family is grateful for the caregivers and hospice professionals for their care of and compassion toward Gene. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1629 Brady St., Chesaning, MI 48616 or Junction of Hope, 4136 Peet Road, Chesaning MI 48616.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
