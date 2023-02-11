Age 75, of Atlanta, Mich., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Owosso, on Jan. 29, 1948, to Joseph and Marian (Vondrasek) Richter. She graduated from Chesaning High School in 1966 and then attended both Mott Community College and Michigan State University where she graduated with honors. Shirley worked as a teacher and administrator from 1978-2009 and taught many art classes, in many different settings, including community education programs in Durand, Corunna and Owosso. She taught high school art in Tawas, the Mott Community College Summer Art Program and the Michigan State University Saturday Enrichment Program.

