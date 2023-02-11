Age 75, of Atlanta, Mich., passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Owosso, on Jan. 29, 1948, to Joseph and Marian (Vondrasek) Richter. She graduated from Chesaning High School in 1966 and then attended both Mott Community College and Michigan State University where she graduated with honors. Shirley worked as a teacher and administrator from 1978-2009 and taught many art classes, in many different settings, including community education programs in Durand, Corunna and Owosso. She taught high school art in Tawas, the Mott Community College Summer Art Program and the Michigan State University Saturday Enrichment Program.
Her artwork was hung in galleries in student shows at Michigan State University and Mott Community College. She won photo contests and was selected for the front cover of CSA Journal. Shirley helped to start and direct the Alternative/Adult Education Program in Owosso and she was selected by the Michigan Alternative Education Organization as Administrator of the year and Program of the year for Alternative Education.
Upon moving to Atlanta, she lived on Avery Lake and taught secondary art and special education until her retirement in 2009. Aside from her work, Shirley’s interests included: wilderness canoeing, camping, skiing, sailing, backpacking, marshal arts and a love for the forest, ocean and mountains. Her hobbies included: photography, painting, pottery, stain glass, knitting and reading.
Shirley loved travel, adventure and music. She was very proud of her third generation Czechoslovakian, Bohemian heritage.
She is survived by her loving husband Jim Mahrle; son Aaron McNier; daughter Tami (Joel) Benedek; granddaughters Hanna and Emma; father Joseph Richter; sisters Diane (Sam) Schime, Joann (Mark) Maisner and Jeannie (Fred) Honey; stepsister Kris Caughlin; stepbrother Joe Richter; special friend, creative wilderness sister Tam Wolfe; and kindred soul sister Diane Marlatt.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to remember Shirley privately at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at greenfuneralhomes.com.
