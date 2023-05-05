Michael Owen Frederick

Age 67, of Owosso, passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday, May 2, at The Meadows of Owosso, following complications from colon cancer.
Mike, known as Mickey or Mick by family and friends, was born in Flint, on Jan. 11, 1956, to Darrel and Joyce (Crim) Frederick.
He was raised in Owosso and was a 1975 graduate of Owosso High School. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart Barbara Wildermuth in September of that same year.
Mike had a long career in manufacturing and other jobs in and around Owosso, including serving as the commercial newspaper carrier for the Owosso Independent for more than 20 years. He finished his career working freight and inventory at Big Lots, having worked at the Owosso location from its opening in 1998 until the store’s closure. Mike was always a favorite amongst his peers as a friendly, engaging and hardworking team member and employee. He truly loved people and conversation, whether it be at work or socializing downtown in later years.
Mike had a lifelong love of painting and model building, enjoyed classic movies and television programs, read voraciously and shared his stories and observations about life, history and politics with all who would listen (and even those who didn’t). Mike took particular pride in and treasured time with his grandchildren, including fishing with his grandson, Adam.
Mike is survived by his wife and companion of nearly 50 years Barbara (Wildermuth) Frederick; son Benjamin (Lydia) Frederick of Owosso; daughter Shauna Frederick of Owosso; and son Kyle Frederick of Holt; mother Joyce Clayton of Owosso; brother Darrel (Joyce) Frederick of Bandero, Texas; sisters Vicki (Larry) Watkins of Durand and Debra (Russ) Johnson of Owosso; and beloved grandchildren Adam, Devlin, Katie and Sophia.
He was predeceased by his father Darrel Frederick.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel. A committal service will take place following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.