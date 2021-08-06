Kelly King

Age 46, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kelly was born Jan. 31, 1975, in Owosso, the daughter of Ken King and Judy (Dennis) McIntyre. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1993.
Kelly enjoyed being outdoors and camping with her fiance, children and grandchildren every summer at Silver Lake. She loved decorating for the holidays, and especially loved Christmas. The most important thing to Kelly was her family. She was more like a second mother to her nieces and nephews then an aunt. One of their fondest memories will always be sleepovers that she had for them.
She loved animals; especially her four dogs. Since she was a little girl Kelly was referred to by her family as, “Sweet Kelly Jo.” She was the kindest, most loving and selfless person to everyone she met, but most important was her son Grayson.
Kelly has worked in telecommunications since 1998. She started at TDS Metrocom in 2004 and was an account manager in the commercial sales organization. Over the past 17 years, she worked with many different people throughout telecom and also earned two President’s Club awards for her selling abilities in which she exceeded her sales goals.
Kelly is survived by her fiance Jason Campbell; son Grayson Campbell; stepchildren Alex (Kyle) Campbell, Morgan (JR) Ontiveros, Tristian (Alana) Campbell and Traverse Campbell; parents Ken King and Judy (Dennis) McIntyre; siblings Heather (Jerry) Jancarik, Tracy (Alan) Majzel, and Jeff (Missy) McIntyre; nieces and nephews Cody Mastrodonato, Hailey, Emily and Janae Jancarik, Ally and Landen Majzel, and Jillian and Olivia McIntryrre; grandfather Bud (Shirley) Bailey; several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren; and special friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Marvin and Marvel King, and Betty Bailey; and aunt and godmother Pat King.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
