Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonna Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Betty was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Owosso, the daughter of Tony and Agnes (Frolka) Batora.
She was a graduate of Owosso High School with the class of 1968 and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. She married John Chester Davis in Owosso Feb. 25, 1978.
Betty was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. She was a waitress at Jumbo’s from 1999 until her retirement in 2013.
She is survived by her husband “Jack,” daughters Jennifer (Todd) Walton, Brooke (John) Emerson and Alison (Paul) Nesbitt; grandchildren Rebecca Walton, Porter and Mitchell Emerson, and Charlie and Lucy Nesbitt; siblings, Patty Thon, Rudy (Sue) Batora and Margaret (Nick) Baker; nieces, nephews and other loving family members; and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her parents and sister Ann Batora.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests coats, jackets and shoes for the needy.
