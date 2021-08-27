Doreen R. Sinn

Age 63, of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. The Rev. Gary Edington will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Doreen was born July 28, 1958, in Flint, the daughter of Nelson and Vivian (Love) Henry. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1976.
Doreen was a homemaker and on Jan. 22, 1977, she married her first husband Ronald Lee Carpenter; together they had three children.
On Aug. 17, 1996, she married Fred William Sinn and together they had one daughter. She loved being with her children and grandchildren, laughing, cooking the best meals, gardening, camping, spending time outdoors and taking car rides listening to music.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 25 years Fred; children Stephanie (Joshua McCarthy) Carpenter, of Morrice, Michael (Dana Green) Carpenter, of Morrice, Angela (Christopher Neitzert) Carpenter, of Morrice, Victoria Sinn, of Morrice and Nicole Sinn, of Owosso; 13 grandchildren; sisters Diane (Ralph) Doubledee, of Otisville and Dawnn Henry, of Perry; brother Daniel Henry, of Mt. Morris; and sister-in-law Jalaine Henry, of Lapeer.
She was predeceased by her first husband Ronald Lee Carpenter; her parents; brother David; and sister Deborah Brown. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.