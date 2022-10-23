Patricia Neff

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Meadows of Owosso.
A funeral service will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Walden presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment immediately follows at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Patricia married Larry Neff on Aug. 16, 1952. Pat and Larry enjoyed almost 70 years of precious marriage together!
Born in Clifford, Mich., the daughter of Ray and Esther (Maier) Fox, Pat grew up in a Christian home in Marlette where “attending worship services and revivals was our entertainment”.
Pat spent many years with Larry traveling to sing in churches and camp meetings, serving as a lay commissioned song evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. Pat played the piano beautifully, and she and Larry published several gospel music albums together.
When many people would be retiring, Pat would go on to accompany Larry as he served as an associate pastor at the Church of the Nazarene in Hernando, Fla. She helped him minister to others through countless written notes of encouragement to the seniors of the church and in helping coordinate the many trips for seniors.
Pat enjoyed keeping up both the couple’s Victorian home in Owosso and their home in Florida. She loved gospel music and traveling with Larry.
Her three nieces were like daughters to her and she will be greatly missed by her nieces and their husbands: Sharon and Gary Voss, Marcia and Mark Green, Karen and Greg Bontrager.
Memorials are suggested be given to Samaritan’s Purse.
