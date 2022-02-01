Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Leonard was born Feb. 14, 1948, in West Branch, the son of Leonard G. Warren and Dorothy (Mitchell) Short.
He graduated from Morrice High School in 1966. After high school, Leonard worked 27 years as an ironworker out of Local No. 25. Leonard enjoyed water skiing and motorcycle racing.
He is survived by his children Honey Jean (Chris) Magee, Leonard Warren II and Lance Warren; siblings Vallie (Mick) Sinn-Paskett, Larry (Andrea) Warren, Richard (Dolores) Warren, Eleanor Warren, Barbara (Chris) Collins, Faye (Dave) Fowler and Sue (Dan) Burgess; grandchildren Ashtyn, Jadyn, Chase, Hunter, William, Levi, Hannah and Hailey; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Eugene and Ron Warren and brother-in-law Fred Sinn.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Hope Vineyard Church in Owosso.
Memorial contributions are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
