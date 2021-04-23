Darrel Norman Chappel

Age 87, of Lansing, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Born March 21, 1934, to Adam and Sarah (Olds) Chappel in Kingsley. Darrel started working on the farm before going to work for General Motors, from which he would later retire from the parts department.
Darrel was a hard-working man who built his own home by hand. He loved the outdoors where he could fish and hunt. He also enjoyed keeping up on his landscaping and gardening. Family was always the most important thing to Darrel and he would do anything for those he loved.
He will be dearly missed by all who remember him.
Preceding him in death were his son Michael D. (Cheryl) Chappel; brother Noble Chappel; half-siblings Judy (Claude), Helen (Vernol) and Keith (Madeline); brothers-in-law Gene Bembeneck and Pat Yanski; and parents Adam (Emily) Chappel.
Surviving are his children Theresa (Carl) Backus, Kathy Reef, Christopher Chappel, Jordan Chappel and Evon Chappel; grandchildren Jenny (Scott) Patsey, Heather (Mike) Fernandez, April (Robert) Boland, Michael (Nikcol) Chappel, Natasha (Tammy) Mountain, Kevin (Brandi) Backus, Brian Backus, Greg (Elise) Backus, Mark (Missy) Backus, William Backus, Bobby (Ashley) Woods, Laurie Woods, Tammy (Jason) Ward, Randy Jenkins, David (Alicia) Secord, Nathan Secord, Crystal (Whitney) Ryan and Justin Chappel; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Blaine Chappel; sisters Phyllis Bembeneck and Nancy Yanski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
At Darrel’s request, no services will take place. To share memories and condolences, please visit skinnerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.