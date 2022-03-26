Carl W. Case

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living, in Owosso.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service.
Carl was born on June 19, 1930 to Clyde and Gladys (Skinner) Case in Bancroft. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Walton, on June 18, 1955. They shared 63 years of marriage together before her passing in 2019.
During his life, Carl served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He then worked in motor repair at General Motors for 41 years, retiring in 1988. Carl enjoyed riding snowmobiles at his cabin in St. Helen, going to garage sales with his wife, mowing the lawn, yard work and gardening. He even took care of his neighbors’ lawns just to stay busy. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering on cars and helping people every chance he could. Some of his favorite activities were fishing and canoeing with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his children Carilyn (Kevin) West, Bruce (Katherine) Case and Eugene (Alisha) Case; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and good friend Annie Kingsley.
Carl is predeceased by his wife, daughter Julie Case, parents, brother Stanley Case and sister Janette Jenkins.
