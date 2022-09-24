Muriel Irene Hofacker

Age 97, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A graveside service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes.
Muriel was born July 7, 1925 in Adrian, Mich. to the late Edgar and Blanche (Philo) Morse.
She graduated from Adrian High School and spent her life as a homemaker.
On April 8, 1950 she married the late Rolland “Ron” Hofacker in Montgomery, Mich.
Muriel was a great mother and loved her family. She was a faithful and very active member of the United Methodist Church.
Muriel is survived by her sons Dave (Sandy) Hofacker and Charles (Connie) Hofacker; her grandchildren, Angela, Tracy, Chris and Todd; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents, her husband, and her siblings.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
