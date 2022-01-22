Age 55, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
Cam was born in Ann Arbor, Sept. 3, 1966. He was the youngest child of Donald and Lois (Morse) Cole. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1984 after completing all 12 years at Brighton Area Schools. He was a member of the Brighton High School Band and would recall happy memories of that experience.
Cam’s work ethic was unparalleled. He began work at the age of 16 for Meijer where he continued throughout his career 39 years later. Always a saver, Cam would pick up work in the summers at his family’s farm, Cole Riverview Farms, and also deliver propane for Blight Propane out of Bancroft. He resided all of his life between Brighton, Linden and Bancroft.
He adored his two daughters Cassie and Katie Cole. They enjoyed watching “Star Trek” together, bonfires, fishing and kayaking on the Shiawassee River behind his home. They also spent time together hiking on the Riverwalk in Owosso. Cam was, more than anything, a proud and loving father.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Hartman and Lois Jacqueline (Morse) Cole.
He is survived by daughters Cassie Cole and Katie Cole of Pontiac; siblings Christopher (Rebecca) Cole of Ypsilanti and Karrie Glassford of Columbus; ex-wife Kimberly Hurttgam of Imlay City; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.