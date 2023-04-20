Betty J. Barhyte

Age 91, of Durand, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home.
Age 91, of Durand, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home.
There are no services at this time. A private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Betty June Wilkins was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Graham, Kentucky, a daughter of Clarence and Glenrosa (Vaughan) Wilkins. On Jan. 18, 1969, she married J. Gordan Barhyte. He preceded her in death in 2007. Betty was a member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Wives of WWII. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and crossword puzzles. Betty retired in 1969 from the Railroad Maintenance Way Union after 20 years.
Betty is survived by her children William Barhyte of Durand and Beth (Steve) Turley of Marshfield, Massachusetts; three grandchildren Brendan of Dublin, California, Rachel of Boston, Massachusetts and Megan of Marshfield, Massachusetts; niece Carol (Dennis) Zikowski of Dearborn; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins in her home state of Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband J Gordon Barhyte and siblings, Jewell Wilkins, James Wilkins, Neville Wilkins, Mary Wilkins-Scott, John Wilkins, Lawrence Wilkins, Martha Wilkins-Lashmett, George Wilkins, Nancy Wilkins and Anna Wilkins-Craig.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
