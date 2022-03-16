Lisa Jennex

Lisa graduated from Perry Baptist High School and attended Cornerstone University for three semesters before going on staff at Camp Barakel, where her children were born.
She moved to Haslett, where she worked in the school kitchen and became a leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She became the director of the Women’s and Children’s Shelter of the Lansing City Rescue Mission for a number of years before moving to Curtis with her Spouse Wendell.
Lisa enjoyed time with family and friends, being outside, riding motorcycle with Wendell, campfires, spicy food and social gatherings. She is remembered best for her sense of humor and getting a big laugh whenever possible. Even on the last day she was responsive, she was making jokes and making us all laugh. This was her superpower. She will be missed for this and her deep and abiding love for her family and friends.
Preceded in death by father Jack Jennex; brother Timothy Jennex; grandparents Gerald Allen and Henrietta Alice Jennex and Lloyd Allan and Lucille Elenore Stroup; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her spouse Wendell Stevens; children Jordan Arthur (Charis) Cooper, Chelsea Faye (Cole) Scripter and Ashley Helen (Cole) Gipe; mother Arline Faye Jennex-Martin (step-father Curtis Martin); brother John Michael (Kathy) Jennex; sister Sharon Lucille (Richard) Olson; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice House of Shiawassee County for providing exceptional care for Lisa and hosting family and guests in her last moments. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, with a luncheon to follow at South Church 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing.
