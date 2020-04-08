Roberta ‘Bertie’ Elizabeth Kirkman

Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home with family at her side. A private graveside service will take place for the family. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer.
Roberta Field was born July 20, 1930, in Owosso, a daughter of Joseph and Doris (Sanders) Fields. She attended the Hawkins grade school which still stands on Lytle Road and she graduated from Owosso High School in June of 1948. She married Norman D. Kirkman on Oct. 23, 1948, at Salem Lutheran Church of Owosso. She and Norm started their married life in the home on Lytle Road and she continued to live there until the day of her passing.
Bertie was a housewife and active on the farm until she took up employment outside the home in 1963. She worked at the Chocolate House in Owosso for seven years, seven years at Damm’s dime store in Corunna, and 22 years at Brady’s Foodland in Corunna. She was known and loved by many in the community. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church from 1948 until the time of her passing. In her younger years, she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild.
Roberta is survived by her daughters, Norma Jean (Byron) Manthe of Waxahachie, Texas, and Cathy Sue Kirkman of Corunna; daughter-in-law Rebecca Kirkman of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; grandchildren Kelly (David) Hoover of Flower Mound, Texas, Kerry (Jerry) Gibson of Richardson, Texas, Ben (Maggie) Kirkman of Corunna, Christi (Brandon) Wells of Woodstock, Georgia, Kassondra (Dave) Wasmer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brittani (Matt) Chilson of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, great grandchildren Avery Holdcroft, Lily and Jade Gibson; Evalynne, Andi, Maverik, Paizley and Hattie Kirkman; Ranger Wells, Grace and William Wasmer; Benji, Matti, Judah, and Jolene Chilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, son, Gary, and both of her parents.
Memorial contributions in Roberta’s name are suggested to Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may sent at watkinsbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
