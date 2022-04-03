Dennis Lee Parks

Age 76, of Owosso passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Cremation has taken place.
A memorial/dinner will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the American Legion 1240 W. Grand River Road in Laingsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.