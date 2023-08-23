Gary Lee ‘Greybeard’ Schultz

Age 80, of Elsie, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing.
Come share your stories with the family from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Ovid Township Hall. In his honor, Greybeard’s favorite coffee and desserts will be served.
Gary was born in Owosso, on Nov. 11, 1942, the son of Albert Christian and Georgene W. (Bussell) Schultz. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1961. Gary was a talented craftsman. He was a general contractor for over 45 years who took great pride in his finish work.
Gary was a simple man, who loved his family. He always enjoyed “helping” his family with their projects and giving his opinion on how it should be done. He adored his grandchildren and supported them in all they did. He faithfully attended their sporting events and was their biggest fan.
Gary loved to go to the Country Kitchen and The Happy Hour to drink coffee with his friends and solve the world’s problems. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Upper Peninsula and spending time at his cabin. In his younger years, he had a passion for racing snowmobiles, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was well known for driving around in his Astro vans, whatever the color was at that time.
He is survived by his children Kimberly (Mark) Darling of Ovid, Bryan Schultz of Ovid, Todd (Amanda) Schultz of Manton and Tim (Shelly) Schultz of Perrinton; eight grandchildren Tyrone, Maverick, Parker, Evan, Brooklyn, Matthew, Myles and Riggs; one great-granddaughter Trinity; siblings Dean (Linda) Schultz, Kent (Susan) Schultz, Corrine Boosinger and Kirk Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one great-granddaughter Torrey Lee Darling and one brother Greg Schultz.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, the NRA and TRUMP 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.