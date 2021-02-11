Age 79, of Corunna passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A memorial service will take place 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Tabernacle of Hope in Bancroft. Restricted attendance to family and close friends.
Glen was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Ionia, the son of Glen and Ethel (Utter) Hicks.
He attended Owosso High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Glen was a passionate sports coach for the youth in our community and enjoyed watching old westerns and traveling.
Most of all he enjoyed making memories with his family on camping trips in northern Michigan. Glen was owner and operator of Glen’s Show Service.
Glen is survived by his children Deborah Lovegrove, Lisa Webster, Glen J. (Amy) Hicks II and Victoria Hicks; their mother Ruth Cook; grandchildren Jennifer, Racheal, Michael, Asia, Christian, Lyric and Scotland; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Linda Miller; brother Doug (Ellie) Hicks; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and two infant brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donation site found on the Facebook page of Lisa Webster. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
