Delwood Raymond Norder

Age 86, of Laingsburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at The University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Salem Lutheran Church until the service.
Delwood was born March 2, 1935, in Onarga, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Anna (Schleef) Norder.
He graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary, served in the U.S. Army and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Family and farming was Delwood’s life. He was active with the Heart of Michigan Antique Gas Tractor Association, Shiawassee Conservation Association and enjoyed going to auctions and sales. Delwood was a lifelong farmer and retired from General Motors after more than 30 years of service.
Delwood is survived by his siblings JoAnn Southwell, Virgil (Kathy) Norder, Gordon Norder, Wanda Potter, James (Ann) Norder, Allan Norder, Marily (Michael) Thornburg and Roland (Marsha) Norder; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; twin brother Delmer; brothers Wendall, Roger, Eugene and Leslie; sisters Rosalie and Marcia; brothers-in-law Jeff Southwell and Dale Potter; and sister-in-law Linda Norder.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Salem Lutheran Church or the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
