Ralph Everett Parkin

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at First Baptist in Elsie with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Ralph was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Detroit, the son of Ralph and Margaret (Butts) Parkin.
He graduated from Royal Oak High School, class of 1955, and proudly served in the United States Army. Ralph attended Cedarville College and the Bible Institute earning a bachelor’s degree.
Ralph was a Baptist minister for over 40 years, was always active in church and spent 12 years doing missionary work in Congo.
In his younger years, he enjoyed carpentry, car rides and time with family. Most of all, Ralph looked forward to his daily hour watching old Perry Mason shows.
He married Joyce (Merril) on Jan. 25, 1960; she predeceased him in 2014 and on June 25, 2016 he married Eva Bliss in Owosso.
Ralph is survived by his wife Eva; son Edward Parkin; step-children Zoe (Doug) Behnke, Dawn (Patrick) Murphy, Penny (Alvin) McClure and Daniel
(Margaret) Bliss; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Raymond Parkin; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Joyce, son Phillip Parkin and sister Margaret Parkin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United World Mission.
