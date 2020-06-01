Age 49, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Private family services were held today, June 1, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Patrick was born Nov. 1, 1970, in Owosso, the son of Edmond and Bonnie (Phillips) Humphrey.
He attended Grace Bible Church, graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1989 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
Patrick enjoyed visits to Bob Evans for coffee, and he was an active member of Michigan Snowmobiling and Off-Road Buggies.
He married Karen Kay Reynolds in Frankenmuth on Feb. 10, 2019.
Patrick was a “top notch” instructor and examiner for Humphrey’s Drivers Training and Testing.
He is survived by his wife and parents; sister Michele (Don Sr.) Purvis; brothers Ed Humphrey III and Christopher (Kimberly) Humphrey; five nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
