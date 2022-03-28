Edward Allan Woolworth

Age 83, of Perry, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Edward was born in Davison, on March 16, 1939, the son of Eurmin J. & Beulah L. (Atkinson) Woolworth. He served in the Air Force for four years and on March 3, 1962 he married Janet Maxine Inscho in Mt. Morris. This month they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Edward was a tool and die maker for Universal Electric in Owosso, retiring in 2004 under the name A.O. Smith Co. He enjoyed water skiing, target shooting, hunting pheasants and rabbits, camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Janet; their children Cheryl (John) Fuller of Fowlerville, Matthew Allan Woolworth of Perry, Eric (Kathleen) Woolworth of Perry, Christine Blondin of Perry and Melinda (Joseph) Klauza of Holt; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with twins on the way; and sister Linda (Francis) Nielson of Owosso.
He was predeceased by his parents and nine siblings.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children 1645 W. Eighth St. Erie, PA 16505 or for Veterans Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.