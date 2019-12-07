Age 81, of Ovid, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.
A memorial service will take place at the Shepardsville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the Rev. Judy Hazle officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will take palce at the church immediately following the service.
Beverly was born in Fowlerville Sept. 10, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Louth) Bates. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1956.
Bev married Lee Bolton Dec. 16, 1956, at Ovid Congregational Church.
Bev volunteered and delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 years in Clinton County. She enjoyed flower gardening. Bev and Lee loved traveling together, they especially enjoyed the U.P.
Bev looked forward to their visits to the VA and participating in American Legion events. She loved spending time with her family and life-long friends, Ann and Lyle Clark. Bev loved children, especially her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Shepardsville United Methodist Church and devoted a lot of time to their activities. She was a kind and loving person who always looked for the best in everyone.
She is survived by her husband Lee Bolton; children Tim and Lisa Bolton, Tami and Michael Kusnier, and Troy Bolton; grandchildren Onas and Carrie Bolton, Quinn and Joel Passmore, Kansas and Liza Kusnier, Marshal Bolton, Mason Euler, and Brant Bolton; and great-grandchildren Piper, Darby, Dugan, Charlotte, Lydia, Leo, Landen, Dallas, Blake, Brynn and baby girl Harper, arriving soon.
She is also survived by brother-in-law Charles Moore; and sisters-in-law Marilyn Bates and Jean Bates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lillian Bates; brothers Bill, Robert and Charles Bates; sister Shirley Moore; and sister-in-law Joyce Bates.
Memorials may be made to Shepardsville United Methodist Church, Meals on Wheels of Clinton County or American Legion Post 502. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
