Age 77, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service.
Carole Jean Hall was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Owosso, a daughter of John and Leona (Hapner) Hall.
On May 1, 1965, she married George Atkinson. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, feeding squirrels, baking, going to the casino and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carole is survived by her husband George Atkinson; children Jennifer (James) Westerlund, Amy (Gary) Prchlik, Cami (Joanie) Atkinson and Brian (Heather) Atkinson; grandchildren Connor, Alexander, Nathan, Lauren, Kristen (Dakota), Ryan, Garrett, Dennie, Elizabeth, Delaney, Rylee and Mayson; sisters Connie Zubek, Marjorie Fyfe and Donna (Jess) Goss; and special sister Doreen Hall.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions in Carole’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society or the Salem Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.