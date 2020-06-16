Helen went home to Jesus at the age of 79 Monday, June 15, 2020, after multiple years of fighting a lung disease.
She was lovingly and tenderly surrounded by her entire family in her last days of life.
Darrel and Helen became Mr. and Mrs. Bateman Oct. 24, 1959. They were head over heels in love, sharing 60 years, seven months and 22 days of marriage. Her love for him was a testament to what true love looks like.
Helen was the daughter of Nicholas and Mabel (Elfstrom) Medendorp and was born Oct. 13, 1940.
Helen deeply loved her family and friends and spending time with them was the highlight of her day. She was always quick to listen and to ask meaningful questions. She was fiercely loyal, loved deeply, and always cared with her whole heart.
Watching proudly from the sidelines, she attended every special event and sporting event that she possibly could that her children and grandchildren were involved in. Helen is survived by her loving and fiercely devoted husband, Darrel; children Jeffery (Nancy) Bateman, Chalesse (Jim) Frederick and Cynthia (Dean) Bontrager; brother Nicholas (Donna) Medendorp; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed, never forgotten, and always treasured.
Funeral services will take place at noon, Wednesday, June 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Galardi officiating. Burial will take place at Rosedale Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
