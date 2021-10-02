Larry G. Walden

Age 74, of Chesaning, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Larry was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri, to William and Gladys (Rouse) Walden. He resided in Texas, Oscoda, then Chesaning since 2012. He married Lucia Carol Slama on Aug. 27, 1988, in Oscoda.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force and continued working for the Air Force for 30 years. He and Carol also provided a tax preparation service to military personnel. He attended St. Peter Catholic Parish. Larry enjoyed working on his computer, reading the Bible, and listening to Opera music.
Surviving are stepchildren Norm Wolfe of Oakley, Debralynn Stover of Chesaning, Mike Wolfe (fiancé Janice Andersen) of Chesaning, Patrick (Susan) Wolfe of Beaverton; several stepgrandchildren; siblings Jack Walden of Hannibal, Missouri, Kenneth Walden of Edwardsville, Illinois, Dick (Virginia) Walden of Tingley, Iowa, Russell Walden of Little River, South Carolina, Linda (Victor) Underhill of Hannibal, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Michael, Dearald and William Jr.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning with The Rev. William Gruden officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Road Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.