Age 70, passed away Dec. 31, 2020.
Charles was born April 22, 1950, in Flint, the son of Edgar and Mary (Rohdy) Rau. He attended Swartz Creek High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed at the Baumholder, Germany Army base. He served two terms from 1967-1975.
Upon returning to the states, Charles was employed at Nabisco where he worked from 1977 to 2012 and retired after 35 years.
Charles married Jeanette (Kelly) on June 12, 1976. Charles and Jeanette were married for 44 years and lived in Durand.
Charles is survived by his wife Jeanette; sons Steve and Anna Rau of Durand and Doug and Nicole Rau of Owosso; grandchildren Christian, Isabel, Ramsey, Addison and Jaxon; brothers Tom Rau of Burton and Terry Rau of Durand; sisters Kathy Elford-Stokell of Winter Haven, Florida, and Kim Rau-Redman of Kalkaska; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Charles was an avid camper and especially enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, and really enjoyed the Christmas season. Most of all, Charles looked forward to going on vacation throughout Michigan, especially the Upper Peninsula.
A celebration of life for Charles will take place Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Shiawassee Harvest Church in Corunna. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. A committal service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Owosso, with a luncheon at Shiawassee Harvest Church afterwards.
Memorials suggested to the Shiawassee Harvest Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.