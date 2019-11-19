Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Grandhaven Living Center in Lansing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Norma was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Tonawanda, New York; the daughter of William and Louise (Sovie) Decker.
Norma graduated from St. Paul School. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the St. Theresa Guild.
Norma worked at Universal Electric and Hope’s Hallmark for 10 years. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Norma is survived by her children Mark Diebolt, Lisa (Tim) Wascha, Theresa Diebolt, Susan (Joe) Petersen and Michael (Mandie) Diebolt; grandchildren Brandon and Jamie Diebolt, Jay and Jenessa Selleck, Taryn Diebolt-Huska, Michael and Miles Petersen, and Malana and Drew Diebolt; sister Margie Long; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Diebolt; sisters Lucille Decker, Betty Bolger and Dolores Morehouse; brother Donald Decker; and special friend Kenneth Townsend.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.