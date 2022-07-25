Jeremy Michael Waugh

Age 45, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.
A time of gathering will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
A celebration of life is also scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Owosso VFW Hall.
Jeremy was born May 16, 1977, in Lansing, the son of Gregory Waugh and Paula Gilpin.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1996. He attended college at Central Michigan University, but then found his passion working in the carpentry trade after working at Advance Drainage Systems for a short time. Jeremy also worked for several local contractors, in addition to providing his own handyman services.
Jeremy enjoyed being outdoors and had a love for golf and coaching basketball. He had a passion for music, both playing and listening and loved playing poker with his pals and getting together on game days.
Seventeen years ago, Jeremy and his brother Ryan, sustained severe neck injuries in a diving accident. Jeremy’s injury rendered him paralyzed from the neck down with limited mobility in his right arm. Jeremy chose to valiantly battle his day-to-day struggles with paralysis in the most victorious way. He conquered his demons, found strength in the Lord, brought joy to the hearts of his family and friends, and served as a leader and an inspiration to so many people. So much so, that he chose to run for, and was championed, the Curwood Festival’s Mr. Owosso in 2009 on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. During the campaign, Jeremy’s “Waughlapalooza” fundraiser event set, at the time, the single-event record, raising over $12,000 in one day, and also featured three bands and a mechanical bull. His campaign raised just over $25,000 for Habitat for Humanity.
Jeremy was truly one of our conquering heroes. His story is one of strength, will and sheer determination. It would have been very easy for him to give up, but he chose to fight, and he chose to love. He loved his friends, he loved his family, he loved the Detroit Lions and he loved the Michigan Wolverines. Jeremy was also the best uncle and he loved his nephews and nieces so much. We are blessed for the time we shared and we are happy he is now free from his pains and burdens with his Lord.
Jeremy and his family are grateful to the many community members and friends who have given so much to him over the years to make his life just a little bit easier. You have been very much appreciated.
Jeremy is survived by his parents Greg and Pam Waugh and Paula Gilpin; sisters Kelley (Mark) Devereaux and Katie (Eric) Stewart; brothers Jason and Ryan Waugh; nieces and nephews Gregory Waugh, Trent and Ava Devereaux and Lenora and Drake Stewart; grandpa Murray Cox; aunts and uncles Bruce Gilpin, Roger (Glennys) Waugh, Dennis (Peggy) Waugh, Bobby (Sharon) Waugh, DiLyn (Dave) Freeman and Douglas Cox; and many loving cousins and family members.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Teresa Waugh and Geraldine Cox; and Paul and Phyllis Gilpin; and aunts and uncles Connie (Gilpin) Benvenuto, Kathleen (Gilpin) Clark and Kevin Waugh.
Jeremy most recently rekindled his love of basketball and coaching by volunteering to coach in the Red Cedar and YMCA Youth Basketball leagues. The kids called him “Coach Worm.”
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to Kelley Devereaux or other family members, which then will be donated by the family to the Red Cedar and YMCA Youth Basketball leagues in Jeremy’s honor.
And one last thing … Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!
