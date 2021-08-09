Age 81, of Byron, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Road in Fenton. Entombment will follow at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Jim was born July 17, 1940, in Wyoming County, West Virginia, the son of Dewey Denvil Hylton and Melissa Pauline (Bowling) Hylton.
He retired from the General Motors V8 Engine Plant. He enjoyed gardening, bird houses, old cars and antiques.
Surviving are sisters Betty McFadden, Jeanette Picerno, and Judy (Lemuel) Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Myrtle Meadows and Freda Shaw; and brothers Dewey Hylton Jr. and Leonard Lowe.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
