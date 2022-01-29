Brian Kenneth Palmer

Age 42, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service.
Brian was born Jan. 8, 1980, in Saginaw, the son of Kenneth and Anna (Searles) Palmer.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Most of all, Brian looked forward to time spent with family.
He was employed with Sonoco Solutions LLC for five years.
Brian is survived by his fiancé Kristie Hinspeter; children Jacob Palmer, Kya Palmer, Jasmyn Palmer, Alison Austin and Connor Austin; father Kenneth (Tina) Palmer Jr.; siblings Rusty Palmer, Wendy Palmer, Satina Smith, Kenny Palmer III, Steven Palmer, David Barror, Jerry Barror, Destiny Thiel, Tara Harold and Robert Ruhl; best friend Jason Grounds; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Anna.
Memorial contributions are suggested to family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
