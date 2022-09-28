William Jay Turner

Age 83, of Gladwin, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland with family members comforting him by his side.

Cremation has taken place. The family will host an open house celebration of Bill’s life on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 331 Clendening Road in Gladwin.

