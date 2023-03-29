Audrey Marie Senk

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. today, March 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service today at the funeral home.
Audrey was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Owosso, the daughter of Paul and Ena (Fisher) Luchenbill.
She graduated from Owosso High School and completed several computer courses.
Audrey was a member of a sewing group for several years. She was known for her sewing and quilting skills and enjoyed sharing her talents with her family and friends. Audrey enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and traveling with her husband Theodore. She looked forward to her annual casino trips and spending time with her loved ones.
She married Theodore Senk at Henderson Methodist Church on July 19, 1958.
Audrey worked at Owosso Savings Bank, Pacesetter and Old Kent for several years.
Audrey is survived by her husband Theodore Senk; children Larry (Teri) Senk, Duane (Nina) Senk and Vickie (Orvile) Harris; grandchildren Carrie (Patrick) Sobak, Melissa (Brian) Murphy, Eric (Jess) Senk, Travis Senk, Sadie Smith, Mandie Wiser and Jesse (Miranda) Wiser; great-grandchildren Ella, Greyson, Charlie, Anna, Annabelle, Daisy, Oliver, Hunter, Jordan and Baylee; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Ena Luchenbill, five brothers and two sisters.
