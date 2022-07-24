Constance Carroll

Age 85, of Frankfort, passed away July 6, 2022, at Munson Hospice, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Constance Lee McDonald, the only child of Kenneth and Mildred (Hubbell) McDonald of Saginaw. She married Gerald Ciszewski also from Saginaw (now deceased), and gave birth to their three children: Julianne (Richard) Avis of Merrimac, Wisconsin; Kenneth (Jill) Ciszewski of Livonia; and Bryan (Judith) Ciszewski of Westland.
After her first marriage ended, she met and married Jerry Don Carroll of Owosso in 1973, who brought his four children from a previous marriage: Robert Carroll, Richard (Kim) Carroll, Jon Carroll and Kimberlee L. Carroll.
Connie was living in metro Detroit at the time of Jerry’s death in 2005 and shortly thereafter moved to Frankfort, living a quiet life up north.
An avid reader, Connie also enjoyed old movies, spending time with her cats, quilting, admiring her flowerbeds and collecting dolls and antiques.
She is survived by her children and stepchildren, as well as step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by Jerry’s siblings Patricia (John) Wilson and Dennis (Kim) Carroll of Owosso.
Per her wishes, her body will be cremated and a private family memorial gathering is planned sometime in the future.
