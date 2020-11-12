Florence A. Benjamin

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Owl’s Nest.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Florence was born May 7, 1926, in Corunna, the daughter of Ivan and Elsie (Webb) Brands.
She graduated from Corunna High School in 1945.
She married Forrest Benjamin July 3, 1948, at Owosso First Baptist Church.
Florence worked at Toledo Commutator for 19 years.
Florence is survived by her daughters Dorothy Broom and Donna Holzheuer, and sisters-in-law Phyllis Brands and Laura Brands.
Florence had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; son-in-law Dale Broom; brothers Owen, Ivan, Floyd and Howard Brands; and sister Edith (Brand) Horton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
