Geraldine 'Judy' Gale

Geraldine moved to Owosso in 1951 where she raised her family and made her home, which she opened to many others over the years and it was greatly appreciated by them. During her recent years she was living with her great granddaughter Athena Adams and her family until her recent passing. Over the years she had many pass times, but her favorite of all was crocheting. She loved to crochet and had crocheted and given away numerous afghans, far too many to try to count. Her afghans have become cherished possessions to many.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters Debra (Leslie) Sloat of Ovid, Pamela Gale of Fort Wayne, IN, Step daughters Linda Brewer of Owosso, Jeannie Heier of Howell, Sharon (John) Ladeau of Ocala, FL. 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren. She was thrilled to get to see and hold her first great great great grandchild, Miss Raila Mae Merrill, born August 15, 2021.
Geraldine was predeceased in death by her parents, son Robert, and 2 step daughters, Kathryn Cope and Janet Stephen. She was also predeceased her siblings, Mike Noyce, Phyllis Harrington, Gretchen Quaderer, David Noyce, Dale Noyce and Tom Noyce.
Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Pastor Johnny Hoskins will officiate with burial to follow at 3:30 PM at Richfield Union Cemetery in Davison. The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 31st from 10:00 AM until time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to : Shiawassee Council on Aging/Owosso, 300 N. Washington St. Owosso, MI 48867 Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
