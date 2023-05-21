A combination of beauty, grace and versatility — ornamental vines are among the most practical garden plants, without sacrificing aesthetics. Certainly worth growing for their display alone, few plants can rival their usefulness for resolving a wide range of gardening challenges.

Vines don’t have to take up much “floor space” in the garden, making them perfect for small gardens where more color or plant diversity is desired, and the only direction left to go is skyward. Most small vines will grow to the size and shape of whatever support they are provided, and are easily trimmed to keep them in bounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.