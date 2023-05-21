A combination of beauty, grace and versatility — ornamental vines are among the most practical garden plants, without sacrificing aesthetics. Certainly worth growing for their display alone, few plants can rival their usefulness for resolving a wide range of gardening challenges.
Vines don’t have to take up much “floor space” in the garden, making them perfect for small gardens where more color or plant diversity is desired, and the only direction left to go is skyward. Most small vines will grow to the size and shape of whatever support they are provided, and are easily trimmed to keep them in bounds.
Every landscape has functional areas that are not showplaces — service areas for air conditioners, utility meters, propane tanks, trash cans or compost bins. Sometimes these areas are on neighboring property, out of your control. Vines grown on strategically placed trellises or fences make an ideal screen to hide these areas from view.
Privacy screens are equally important, and can be used to create a secluded sitting area, a place for a hot tub, or again, to create screen your view of a neighboring play area, building or property entrance, etc.
You can hide an unattractive fence or wall by covering it with vines. Allow them to scramble over steep rocky slopes or other rough terrain where mowing is impossible, yet most desirable plants cannot grow, serving as an unconventional ground cover.
Vines soften and “finish” architectural landscaping such a rock or retaining wall, an arbor, garden arch, pergola or gazebo.
Consider how the vine climbs to determine the right type of support to provide. Is it a twining vine or a clinging vine?
Trumpet vine, climbing hydrangea, English ivy and Boston ivy and Virginia creeper are clinging vines, which climb by growing small anchor roots into a rough, porous surface such as unfinished wood or brick. These surfaces are not damaged by the attaching roots, but damage can occur if the living vine is pulled away. They’re not recommended for aged brick where mortar may be breaking down. Remove unwanted areas of vine by trimming from the main stem, allowing it to die back and the little rootlets to shrivel before pulling down.
Wisteria, clematis, silver lace vine, honeysuckle, grapes and most annual vines, such as morning glories, cardinal climber and moon flower as well as tropical climbers like as mandevilla are twining vines — which wrap themselves around a support as they grow.
Some grow special tendrils that spiral around the support or twist their leaf stems. These will need a support with slender cross pieces, narrow enough to wrap around. Vines that reach out with new growth will wrap the growing tip of every new stem around a broader support such as a wide lattice or a pole.
Large woody vines such as wisteria, trumpet vine and bittersweet become heavy and massive over time, making them unsuitable for small decorative trellises that won’t be able to support their weight. Be sure to consider mature size when choosing a planting site, and provide plenty of room to grow.
Vigorous, fast growing vines such as honeysuckle and silver lace vine will get quite large, but respond well to shearing to keep them in bounds and proportional to the trellis or other support.
Clematis and annual vines are idea for lightweight decorative trellises. They do not provide dense screening, but make a great showy distraction. Clematis is especially well-suited to growing over other plants in place of a trellis, adding color to evergreens or seasonally blooming trees or shrubs. Choose a shrub, rose or small tree that is proportional to the mature size for the variety of clematis.
